Bobcats Bounced by Wolves in Inaugural Season Finale
April 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of nearly 2,000 fans at the APEX Center, the Blue Ridge Bobcats fell 8-2 to the Watertown Wolves in the finale of the team's inaugural season.
Carson Andreoli and Danny Martin scored the goals for the Bobcats.
