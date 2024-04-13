Bobcats Bounced by Wolves in Inaugural Season Finale

April 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of nearly 2,000 fans at the APEX Center, the Blue Ridge Bobcats fell 8-2 to the Watertown Wolves in the finale of the team's inaugural season.

Carson Andreoli and Danny Martin scored the goals for the Bobcats.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.