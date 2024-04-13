Finished Strong

April 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks, 4-3 in comeback fashion. Connor Smith scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 4,893 fans, Binghamton was able to open the scoring. Austin Thompson found the back of the net at 18:23 of the first period. Connor McAnanama was perfect stopping all 8 shots he faced in the period.

The second period saw Elmira steal the show as they would tally three straight goals. The first would come from Dustin Jesseau at 8:18, and the next two would come from Steven Klinck. Sammy Bernard would hold strong as he stopped all nineteen shots the Black Bears threw at him.

The final frame saw the comeback effort from Binghamton completed as the team scored three straight. The first was from Kyle Stephen at 4:02, which brought the Black Bears within striking distance. Connor Smith would then find twine and give the Black Bears the lead with his twenty-eighth and twenty-ninth goals of the season.

The Black Bears finish the season on a high note as they defeat the River Sharks for the tenth time in thirteen meetings, while burying their Commissioner's Cup Playoff hopes.

Binghamton will battle the Watertown Wolves in the in the first round of playoffs, a rematch of last season's first round match up. Game one will be played in Watertown on Friday, April 19th. On Saturday, the Black Bears return home for game two at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now! If game three is needed, it will take place inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 6pm.

