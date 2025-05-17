You Gotta Watch this Stoppage-Time Equalizer CASEY KRUEGER with the CLEAN FINISH! #nwsl

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.