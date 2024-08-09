York Revolution 2024 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

August 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced this morning that tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Atlantic League playoffs at WellSpan Park. The Revolution clinched the North Division on June 25, 2024, the earliest date the team clinched a playoff spot, securing their 9th postseason berth in franchise history.

The North Division best-of-five playoff series will begin on Tuesday, September 17, at the home of the second half North Division champion. The series will return to York for Game 3, followed by Games 4 and 5 if necessary. Should York win the North Division series they will face the South Division champion in the Atlantic League Championship series. In that case, the best-of-five championship series will begin at the home of the South Division champion on Tuesday, September 24, and would return to York for Game 3 on September 27, 2024. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, would be in York on September 28 and 29.

For the only guaranteed playoff game in the 2024 postseason in York on Friday, September 20, the first 1,000 fans will receive a playoff t-shirt courtesy of WellSpan Health. Alternate parking options will be in place for that game event with the use of the Susquehanna Commerce Center and the Revolution shuttle providing free transport to WellSpan Park due to a home game on September 20 for the William Penn High School football team.

The complete potential playoff schedule is as follows:

Atlantic League North Division Playoff Series:

Game 1, Tuesday, September 17, at the home of the North Division second-half champion

Game 2, Wednesday, September 18, at the home of the North Division second-half champion

Game 3, Friday, September 20, at WellSpan Park (1st 1,000 fans receive playoff t-shirt courtesy of WellSpan Health), 6:30 PM

Game 4, Saturday, September 21 (if necessary), at WellSpan Park, 6:30 PM

Game 5, Sunday, September 22 (if necessary), at WellSpan Park, 2:00 PM

Atlantic League Championship Series (Should York win the Divisional Series)

Game 1, Tuesday, September 24, at the home of the South Division champions

Game 2, Wednesday, September 25, at the home of the South Division champions

Game 3, Friday, September 27, at WellSpan Park, 6:30 PM

Game 4, Saturday, September 28 (if necessary), at WellSpan Park, 6:30 PM

Game 5, Sunday, September 29 (if necessary), at WellSpan Park, 2:00 PM

Tickets for the 2024 playoff games are now available at YorkRevolution.com, in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpanPark, and by phone at (717) 801-HITS.

Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2024

