Friday's Game at York Postponed

August 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, PA) - Friday's (August 9) series opener between the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution at WellSpan Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

Friday's (8/9) game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Sunday, August 11. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

The Ducks and Revolution will now begin their three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 16, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Dental Health Bags, courtesy of the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

