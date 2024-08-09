Country Star Frankie Ballard to Perform Live at Clipper Magazine Stadium on October 11th Following Day 1 of the RV Show

August 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Clipper Magazine Stadium is thrilled to announce a special performance by acclaimed country music artist Frankie Ballard, presented by Discover Lancaster, JJ's Custom Builders and Renewal By Andersen, on October 11th at the conclusion of the first day of the Lancaster County RV Show. This exciting event promises an evening of top-tier entertainment.

Frankie Ballard has captured the hearts of country music fans with his distinctive blend of rock and country sounds, delivering hit singles like "Sunshine & Whiskey," "Young & Crazy," and "Helluva Life." Known for his electrifying live performances, Ballard is set to light up the stage at Clipper Magazine Stadium with his charismatic presence and powerful vocals.

"We are delighted to welcome Frankie Ballard to Clipper Magazine Stadium to cap the first night of the RV Show," said Mike Reynolds, General Manager of the Stormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium. "This unique combination of events offers a full day of excitement and entertainment for fans of all ages."

The RV Show, taking place from Friday October 11th- Sunday October 13th will showcase the latest models and innovations in recreational vehicles, providing a perfect day out for families, enthusiasts, and prospective buyers.

Doors for the concert will open at 6:00 PM. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, August 16th and can be purchased online at LancasterStormers.com or at the BCF Group box office at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Seating bowl tickets start at $15 and field level floor seats are $25. Concert tickets include entry into the RV show prior to the concert.

In addition to the concert, attendees can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options.

The open-air setting of Clipper Magazine Stadium provides a perfect backdrop for an evening of live music under the stars.

Clipper Magazine Stadium is located at 650 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.

For more information about the concert, the RV Show, and ticketing details, please visit https://www.lancasterstormers.com/ or contact the stadium at 717-509-4487.

Don't miss this incredible day of entertainment at Clipper Magazine Stadium, featuring the best of the RV Show and a live performance by Frankie Ballard. We look forward to seeing you there!

