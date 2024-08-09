Dirty Birds Complete Sweep of Lexington

August 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds flexed their offensive muscle Thursday night, outlasting the Lexington Legends 10-7. Despite an early lead and explosive moments from Lexington, Charleston's bats proved too much, carrying them to the win and a series sweep.

Lexington struck first, with Pedro Gonzalez and Kole Cottam delivering swings that briefly put the Legends ahead. Gonzalez's two-run blast in the fifth marked his 20th of the season, seemingly swinging the momentum. Cottam, continuing his strong season, added a two-run shot of his own, tying the game at 7-7.

But the Dirty Birds responded quickly, led by the ever-reliable Keon Barnum. The veteran slugger went 3-for-5, driving in four runs, including a pivotal two-run homer in the fourth that put Charleston ahead for good. His presence in the lineup has been a key factor in Charleston's success, and Thursday was no exception. Joseph Rosa and Tilman Pugh chipped in with timely extra-base hits, keeping the pressure on Lexington's pitching staff.

Charleston's bullpen locked down the game after a shaky start from Stevie Ledesma. Bryan Quillens, Pedro Garcia, and Ricardo Gomez combined for 4.1 innings of scoreless relief, with Quillens picking up his sixth win and Gomez securing the save. Their ability to stifle Lexington's bats in the later innings made all the difference.

For Lexington, the loss stings as their pitching woes continue. Starter Harold Cortijo and reliever Dustin Beggs couldn't contain the Dirty Birds' offense, a familiar story for the Legends this season. Despite showing flashes of power at the plate, Lexington was once again undone by inconsistency on the mound, a theme they'll need to address if they hope to stay competitive down the stretch.

The Legends are back in town Friday, August 9th to take on the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is at 7:00 PM and you can get your tickets now at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.