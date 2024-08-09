Revs - Ducks Postponed

August 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) - This evening's York Revolution game against the Long Island Ducks has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up on Sunday, August 11, when the Revolution and Ducks will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at WellSpan Park beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2024 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader.

Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Vouchers distributed for National Night Out for tonight's game will be honored for the August 11 doubleheader. They may be exchanged in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office any time.

