Revs Pull Away with Huge Sixth Inning to Complete Sweep

August 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution used a nine-run sixth inning to win a rain-shortened blowout, 10-0 over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday night at Meritus Park. The game was called before the start of the seventh inning as York completes the three-game series sweep.

Both starters were sharp early despite the game being first delayed nearly half an hour after the conclusion of the first inning.

Revs starter Jon Olsen struck out the side in the first and whiffed five of his first six batters of the night, taking over the league lead in strikeouts, now with 104 on the season.

Hagerstown starter Mike Kickham was also strong early, retiring his first eight before Ciaran Devenney ripped a two-out single to center in the third. Rudy Martin Jr roped an RBI double to the gap in right center, sending Devenney around to score the game's first run.

Olsen (9-1) worked out of a bases loaded jam in the third after appearing to battle his footing on the mound, eventually retiring Welington Dotel on a sharp grounder to third for an inning-ending fielder's choice.

Olsen again came up big in the fourth, stranding Nellie Rodriguez at third base after a leadoff walk and wild pitch, maintaining the 1-0 edge.

Olsen was threatened one more time in the fifth as Hagerstown managed a pair of singles with light rain falling and the game not yet official, but the Revs righty made one more big pitch, retiring Cito Culver on a 6-4-3 double play ball to finish five innings and pull within one victory of the league lead.

The Revs offense opened the floodgates in the sixth, matching their biggest inning of the season (July 26 at Hagerstown) with nine runs. Martin Jr got it started with an infield hit and Matt McDermott smacked a double that ricocheted off the third base bag. David Washington battled out a walk to load the bases, and Joe Perez lofted a fly to right that was dropped by Dotel for an error, allowing Martin Jr to score. Jacob Rhinesmith blistered a grounder to first and Rodriguez threw home for a force, but catcher Alan Marrero chucked the relay to first down the right field line allowing Washington to score the Revs' third run of the night. Zander Wiel reached on a bloop hit to reload the bases, and Alerick Soularie (deep left center) and Alfredo Reyes (right field line) each followed with two-run doubles to bust it open and chase Kickham (5-10).

Devenney greeted reliever Mike DeSanti with a no-doubt two-run homer on a 416-foot drive to left, his 10th of the year. DeSanti walked the next three to load the bases, and Perez brought home one final run on a sac fly to deep right.

Denny Bentley used a 4-6-3 double play ball to retire the side in order in the sixth before play was halted during seventh inning warmups.

Notes: The Revs improve to 61-29 on the year, a new franchise record 32 games over .500. They improve to 18-9 in the second half, remaining one game back of first place. They are now 33-13 on the road, having won 13 of their last 15 away games. It is their ninth consecutive win against the Boxcars, establishing a new franchise record for consecutive wins against one opponent in a season series. They improve to 13-3 against Hagerstown, three shy of a club record for most total wins vs one opponent in a season series. They are 6-0 at Meritus Park with a pair of sweeps. It is their eighth sweep of the year and fourth on the road.

Up Next: The Revs are home for the weekend, hosting the Long Island Ducks on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as LHP Zach Neff goes up against LHP Wei-Yin Chen in the opener. Promos include Ritmo de York presented by Bilingual Conexion, National Night Out presented by AARP, Revs Maraca Giveaway - first 1,000 fans, Post-game Fireworks presented by Stauffer's Biscuit Company, and WellSpan Wellness Weekend. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

