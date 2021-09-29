York Holds off Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers came up just short with a ninth inning rally on Wednesday, falling 3-2 to the York Revolution at Truist Point.

The two teams were tied at 2-2 before York's Welington Dotel hit a two-out solo homer in the eighth to put the Revolution up 3-2.

The Rockers put the tying run on base in the ninth when Jared Mitchell led off the inning with a double. But Mitchell was thrown out at third trying to tag up on a fly ball to right by Stuart Levy.

The loss leaves the Rockers with a three-game lead in the Atlantic League's wild card race over Southern Maryland.

High Point starter Cooper Casad went seven innings and struck out nine while allowing just two runs. He was matched by York starter Luis Sanchez who struck out seven and allowed just four hits over his six innings.

York strung together three hits in the top of the first to get on the board first. With the bases loaded, Nellie Rodriguez grounded to third and Stephen Cardullo stepped on third for the out as James Harris scored.

High Point tied the game in the second on a lead-off walk to Johnny Field, a fielding error on York second baseman Jack Kenley, and a sacrifice fly from Jerry Downs.

The Rockers went ahead 2-1 with a run in the second. Michael Martinez led off the inning by lining a single back up the middle. He moved to second on a single by Stuart Levy and scored on an RBI single by James McOwen.

York tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth. Welington Dotel led off with a double, moved to third on a ground out and scored on another ground out by centerfielder Mikey Reynolds.

Dotel's go-ahead solo homer in the eighth came off Rocker reliever John Hayes (2-3). York's Isaac Sanchez (5-0) earned the win in relief while Jim Fuller collected his 26th save of the season.

High Point and York will conclude their series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

