Crabs Power Past Lancaster Behind Murphy's Nine Punch Outs

(Waldorf, MD) Youngster Kyle Murphy (W, 1-1) picked up his first Atlantic League victory on Wednesday night that aided an 11-6 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers. Murphy tossed six frames, while allowing five runs and striking out nine. Joe DeLuca continued his September tear with a 3-5 night, adding two RBI's and a run to his total. Alex Crosby showed out with a three hit night as well, driving in one and scoring twice.

Murphy allowed one run in the first inning, but it was nothing compared to what the Blue Crabs offense did to Barnstormer starter Augie Sylk (L, 4-7) in the bottom half. Southern Maryland tagged Sylk for seven runs on four hits and four walks. Only one out was recorded before manager Ross Peeples called Kyle Johnson from the bullpen.

The only mistake Murphy made was in the fourth inning, delivering a grand slam to LeDarious Clark to move the scorecard to 7-5. Yet, there was still no answer for the Crab bats, as Southern Maryland got three runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Lancaster Third baseman Blake Allemand picked up an error that scored Zach Collier from second and Jovan Rosa laced a two RBI double into the gap to grant the Blue Crabs a 10-5 lead.

One more run was scored from each side, with a RBI single by Collier in the fourth and a RBI groundout from Melvin Mercedes in the seventh. Closer Mat Latos entered the contest in the ninth to secure the 11-6 win.

Game three tomorrow will officially be a rubber match contest, and one that the Blue Crabs desperately need. With Long Island falling to the Long Island Ducks, Southern Maryland now sits 1.5 games back with 11 games remaining.

Buckle up ladies and gentlemen.

