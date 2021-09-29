Long Island Sweeps Twin Bill in Charleston

Vladimir Frias of the Long Island Ducks

Vladimir Frias of the Long Island Ducks

(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks swept a single admission doubleheader from the Charleston Charlies/Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday evening at Appalachian Power Park, taking game one 7-3 and game two 11-0.

The Ducks struck first in game one on L.J. Mazzilli's RBI double to left field off Charlies starter Matt Harrison. Two more runs came home in the second on Vladimir Frias' two-run double to center. Charleston tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double by Scott Kelly and a two-run double by Jimmy Paredes off Ducks starter Matt Dallas.

Long Island took the lead back in the sixth on Johnni Turbo's RBI fielder's choice that scored Sal Giardina. Three more runs came home for the Flock in the seventh to push their lead to 7-3. Ramon Flores' bases loaded walk, a sac fly from Ty Kelly and an RBI single by Turbo highlighted the inning.

Dallas (1-0) picked up the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three. Dakota Freese (0-3) took the loss, conceding four runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks in two innings of relief.

Turbo led the Flock with three hits and a run scored. Mazzilli added two hits, an RBI and a run.

Hector Sanchez gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead in the second inning of game two with a mammoth three-run home run to right field off Dirty Birds starter Alexis Candelario. Five more runs in the third made it an 8-0 game, with Kelly's RBI single and Frias' three-run double highlighting the frame. The Ducks plated three more runs in the fifth on a two-run double down the left field line by Frias and a sac fly to center off the bat of Steve Lombardozzi.

Ducks starter Joe Iorio (13-2) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out one. Candelario (3-9) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over two and two-thirds innings with one strikeout.

Frias led the Flock offensively with two hits and five RBIs. Lew Ford's single in the first inning was the 963rd of his Ducks career, tying him with Ray Navarrete for the franchise record.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their four-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (6-4, 3.86) takes the mound for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Arnaldo Hernandez (0-0, 2.25).

Long Island returns home on Friday, October 1, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Small Business Night at the ballpark, presented by the LIA, Long Island Cares and JPMorgan Chase. The first 750 fans in attendance will also receive a Ducks Action Poster. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

