Early Offense Leads Dirty Birds Past Ducks

September 29, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Dirty Birds 9-2 on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series at Appalachian Power Park.

Olmo Rosario gave Charleston an early 4-0 lead with a first inning grand slam to left field off Ducks starter Darin Downs. Nate Easley and Scott Kelly scored on wild pitches in the second, Alberto Callaspo lifted a sacrifice fly to center in the third, and Edwin Espinal scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, extending the Dirty Birds lead to eight.

The Ducks got on the scoreboard in the sixth courtesy of RBI singles by Deibinson Romero and Ramon Flores. It stayed that way until the eighth when Espinal came home on an error to round out the scoring.

Dirty Birds starter Arnaldo Hernandez (1-0) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven. Downs (6-5) took the loss, conceding six runs on four hits and five walks over two innings with three strikeouts.

Flores led the Flock offensively with two hits and a run batted in.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds wrap up their four-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Scott Harkin (5-0, 2.84) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Arik Sikula (10-7, 4.23).

Long Island returns home on Friday, October 1, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Small Business Night at the ballpark, presented by the LIA, Long Island Cares and JPMorgan Chase. The first 750 fans in attendance will also receive a Ducks Action Poster. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

