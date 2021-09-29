Eight Runs Not Enough for Blue Crabs in 12-8 Loss to Lancaster

September 29, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned from a road trip to begin a three-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers and it didn't start the way they wanted it to. The Crabs, who are in a playoff push, conceded 12 runs on 15 hits in a 12-8 loss which saw a lot of back and forth through the middle innings.

Things got started for Lancaster in the top of the first versus Patrick Baker (L, 3-2) with a Caleb Gindl home run (32) and that just began their big offensive night. The Blue Crabs had offensive success of their own matching Lancaster's three run first inning with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom half of the first. During that inning, two runs scored off of a dropped third strike to Jovan Rosa which allowed him to make it to first base safely.

The middle innings provided plenty of scoring, but a four spot in the seventh inning for Lancaster eventually opened things up giving them an 11-6 advantage. The Blue Crabs couldn't recover despite some late inning opportunities against the Stormer bullpen finishing the game 3-14 with runners in scoring position.

Southern Maryland continues their series with Lancaster on Tuesday at 6:35 for the middle game of this three-game set.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.