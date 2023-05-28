Yankees No. 9 Prospect RHP Yoendrys Gomez Set for 2023 Debut with Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have activated RHP Yoendrys Gomez from the injured list and he will start for the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon versus the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) at 1:35 pm.

Gomez, the Yankees No. 9 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 16.1 innings pitched in four games started for Somerset in 2022. He also picked up a win in his lone postseason start on September 27 against Erie during the Patriots' Eastern League Championship run and struck out six in five innings pitched.

In his second Double-A start on September 8 at Hartford, Gomez started the second no-hitter in Patriots franchise history with five hitless innings in a seven-inning game to earn his first win of the season. Gomez allowed only one baserunner in the game, a two-out walk in the fourth inning after he had retired the first 11 batters of the game.

Before his promotion to Somerset on August 21, 2022, Gomez made 10 starts for High-A Hudson Valley and posted a 1.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28.0 innings pitched.

The Venezuelan hurler was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent on July 2, 2016.

Over his five minor league seasons (2017-2022) in the Yankees organization, Gomez has a career 9-9 record, 3.39 ERA, 214 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP in 209.2 innings pitched in 59 games (56 started).

