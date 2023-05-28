Richmond Battles Back But Falls in Chaotic Extra-Inning Game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fought back from a five-run deficit to tie the score in the eighth inning, but fell in 10 innings, 10-9, to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (21-23) lost their fourth consecutive game against the Rumble Ponies (22-22) and have gone 8-16 in May.

Behind by two runs in the eighth inning, Carter Williams belted a solo home run to right field to put Richmond within one run. After the home run, Simon Whiteman tripled and Marco Luciano reached first base on an infield single to put runners at the corners.

Andy Thomas lofted a sacrifice fly to left field against Marcel Renteria (Win, 1-0), giving Whiteman the green light to score and evened the score, 7-7.

Randy Rodriguez set down the Rumble Ponies in order in a scoreless eighth inning, capping a three-inning night with three total strikeouts.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Blake Rivera (Loss, 1-2) allowed a leadoff walk but induced a flyout and fielded a comebacker to secure the second out. Rivera balked on a 2-2 count and scored Luke Ritter from third base to tie the game, 8-8.

With Williams at second base to start the tenth, Whiteman advanced him to third with a groundout. Luciano skied a sacrifice fly to move Richmond back in front, 9-8.

Joe Suozzi led off the bottom of the bottom of the tenth with an RBI triple to tie the game, 9-9. Richmond intentionally walked two consecutive batters to load the bases and brought in a fifth infielder. Rowdey Jordan worked a five-pitch walk to bring in the winning run and give the Rumble Ponies a 10-9, walk-off victory.

In the top of the ninth, Brady Whalen clobbered a solo home run 375 feet down the right field line to give the Flying Squirrels an 8-7 lead.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Whalen.

The Rumble Ponies snatched a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the first when Brandon McIlwain zipped a two-run double against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng.

With the bases loaded and one out in the third, Joe Suozzi extended the Binghamton lead to two runs with a sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Tanner Murphy blasted a three-run homer to left-center and pushed the Rumble Ponies to a 6-1 lead.

Marco Luciano made it a 6-2 ballgame in the fourth inning with an RBI double, notching his ninth extra-base hit of the season.

After a single by Williams and a walk by Whiteman in the sixth inning, Thomas propelled a three-run homer to cut the deficit to 6-5. It was Thomas' fourth home run of the season and his second of the road trip.

Binghamton extended its lead to 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth when Wyatt Young punched an RBI double to left field.

Richmond reliever Parker Dunshee allowed two hits but worked two scoreless innings with a season-high four strikeouts.

