Four-Run Fifth Propels Akron to 5-4 Win Over Bowie

May 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks erupt for four in the fifth to come from behind and defeat the Bowie Baysox 5-4 in the series finale on Sunday night at Canal Park. Cody Morris worked a scoreless inning and two-thirds in his second rehab start.

Turning Point

Akron's offense finally got its big inning against the Baysox in the fifth. A Korey Holland walk and Gabriel Rodriguez double put runners on second and third with no outs. Mike Amditis singled home both to cut the Baysox lead to 4-3. Two batter later, Angel Martinez singled home Petey Halpin to tie the game 4-4. Bryan Lavastida lined a single left to score Juan Brito and put the RubberDucks ahead 5-4.

Mound Presence

Morris made quick work of the Baysox in the first retiring the side in order. After allowing a walk and hit-by-pitch in the top of the second, Morris got a groundout and a strikeout to end his outing. Jack Leftwich struck out Tim Susnara to keep Bowie off the board in the second. Bowie got to Leftwich for four in the fourth, but the right-hander settled down to retire four of the last five he faced. Mason Hickman followed with a scoreless inning and a third. Randy Labaut struck out two in a scoreless frame. Cade Smith struck out four over a scoreless inning and a third to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron got a run back in the bottom of the fourth after Bowie's big top half. Brito opened the inning with a double before being driven in by a Lavastida double to the gap in right center.

Notebook

Smith converted his Eastern League leading 12th save of the season and 20th consecutive save since his first Double-A save on Aug. 3, 2022 in Altoona...Morris has worked two and two-thirds scoreless innings with two strikeouts combined in his two rehab outings with Akron...Game Time: 2:32...Attendance: 4,588.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before opening a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at Canal Park on Tuesday, May 30 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.