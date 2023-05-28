May 28, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE FISHER CATS In game one, New Hampshire took the early lead with an RBI groundout by Damiano Palmegiani in the top of the first. An RBI single by Ceddanne Rafaela in the bottom of the third tied the game at one before an RBI single by Nick Yorke put the Sea Dogs on top, 2-1. Portland continued to lead 3-2 after an RBI double by Stephen Scott (5) allowed enough time for Sikes to score from first base. The Fisher Cats tied it up 3-3 after an RBI double from Riley Tirotta and an RBI single from Leo Jimenez scored two more. The ballgame continued into extra innings as New Hampshire plated one in the top of the ninth. Tyler McDonough's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth proved to be the game-winner for the Sea Dogs. In game two, New Hampshire plated eight runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by a grand slam by Miguel Hiraldo along with a two-run home run by Will Roberston. After sending twelve batters to the plate, New Hampshire scored eight runs on six hits to take the early, 8-0 lead. The Fisher Cats extended the 9-0 lead after an RBI single by Zac Cook in the top of the fifth. Damiano Palmegiani blasted a two-run home run in the top of the sixth and Portland trailed, 11-0. Portland avoided the shutout after a pair of walks by Tyler McDonough and Corey Rosier would put two on base. An RBI double by Phillip Sikes (9) scored McDonough but New Hampshire led, 11-1.

LONGEST WINNING STREAK OF THE SEASON With another walk off win yesterday in game one of the doubleheader, the Sea Dogs recorded their longest winning streak of the season with seven straight wins The last time the Sea Dogs won five straight games was April 26th to April 30th. They have recorded two four-game winning streaks this year. The first was beginning on Opening Day until April 11th and the second was from May 19th to May 21st.

PORTLAND IS PERFECT AT HOME The Sea Dogs have gone into extra innings five times this season at Hadlock Field and have walked it off each time. In this series alone, Portland has walked it off three times including yesterday's walk off single by Tyler McDonough. This week, Stephen Scott hit a walk off three run homer on Tuesday then the Sea Dogs walked it off again on Friday on a wild pitch in the eleventh inning.

SHIPPING DOWN TO NEW JERSEY NEXT Following today's game, the Sea Dogs will be heading to Bridgewater Township, New Jersey to take on the Somerset Patriots for a six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate. The Sea Dogs currently have a 5.5 game lead on the Patriots in the standings.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 5.5 games while New Hampshire Fisher Cats are currently tied for third place, 8.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 28, 2009 - Aaron Bates had the magic four in a 10-5 Sea Dogs win at New Hampshire. Bates went 4-for-4 with 4 RBI, 4 runs scored in 4 official at-bats. He finished with 2 singles, 2 homers and was hit-by-pitch in the ninth inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu takes the mound for Portland this afternoon. On Tuesday, May 23rd, he tossed 5.1 innings against the Fisher Cats and tied his season-high with eight strikeouts while allowing just one run on one hit. Liu also issued a season-high four walks. The right-hander has faced the Fisher Cats twice already this season and owns a 1-0 record with a 0.87 ERA against New Hampshire. In two starts, he has tossed 10.1 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking seven and striking out 16.

