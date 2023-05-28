Ponies Pull Off Wild Walk-Off Win Over Richmond, Win Five Games in Series

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-22) pulled off a wild walk-off win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels, winning 10-9 in extra innings, on Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium. With the victory, Binghamton took five-of-six games in the series and got back to .500.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Matt Rudick was called upon to pinch-run for Agustin Ruiz as the automatic runner on second base. Joe Suozzi started the inning with a game-tying RBI triple, in just his fourth game at the Double-A level, which made it 9-9.

Richmond (21-23) intentionally walked Tanner Murphy and Matt O'Neill to load up the bases with no outs. Rowdey Jordan then worked a walk to score Suozzi from third and win the game 10-9.

Binghamton carried a 7-5 lead into the eighth inning, but the Squirrels scored twice in the eighth and Brady Whalen homered in the ninth, for the second time this series, to give Richmond an 8-7 lead.

Luke Ritter led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk. Later in the inning, with Ritter on third and two outs, Richmond right-hander Blake Rivera committed a balk allowing Ritter to score and Binghamton to tie the game 8-8.

The Ponies were in control for most of the game, getting out to a 6-2 lead after three innings. Brandon McIlwain had a two-run double in the first and Murphy clobbered a three-run homer in the third.

The Rumble Ponies will hit the road for a 12-game road trip starting against the Altoona Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton is 4-0 in games that have ended in walk-off fashion...The Ponies are 4-1 in extra innings this season...McIlwain extended his hitting streak to a team-high 12 games...Daniel Juarez made his Double-A debut in relief for Binghamton.

