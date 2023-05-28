Rojas' Home Runs Help Lift Fightin Phils to Third Straight Victory

May 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils won their third consecutive game against the Harrisburg Senators 3-0. Johan Rojas had a career night for Reading. The Phillies' No. six prospect launched two solo home runs in the series-tying win.

Reading starting pitcher Josh Hendrickson threw well for the R-Phils. The southpaw pitched five scoreless innings, striking out seven Senators batters and allowing only three hits.

Harrisburg starting pitcher Alex Troop lasted five innings, allowing one run on five hits. The lefty struck out eight Reading batters and walked four.

Reading got on the board early thanks to Johan Rojas' solo home run in the first inning. Rojas' home run was the only run either team would score through five innings.

Despite back-to-back one out singles from Madison Stokes and Carlos De La Cruz, the R-Phils could not manage to score a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rojas flew out to center field and Matthew Kroon grounded out into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Reading RHP Matt Seelinger came out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning, leaving right where Hendrickson left off. Seelinger retired his first three batters, striking out the first two. Seelinger gave up two hits during his two innings of work.

The R-Phils added a second run in the bottom of the sixth inning behind Nick Podkul's solo home run. Podkul's fifth home run of the season was his second in two nights. He homered in last night's 5-4 walk-off victory.

Reading extended their lead to three runs when Rojas hit another solo home run. The center fielder now has four home runs this season. Rojas is the first Reading batter to hit two home runs in a single game this season.

LHP Adam Leverett came in to relieve Seelinger, giving up one hit against three batters faced.

The R-Phils tried to add an additional insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Max McDowell flew out to left field and Senators' Jackson Cluff threw out Podkul at home plate.

Tyler McKay relieved Leverett in the ninth inning. After retiring the first two batters, McKay walked his third batter and gave up a hit. However, McKay was able to shut the door with a game-ending strikeout to earn his first save of the season.

With the win, Reading improves to 18-26 on the season and Harrisburg falls to 22-22. Hendrickson earned the win for Reading to improve to 1-3 this season, while Troop suffered the loss to fall to 2-4 on the year.

Reading is back in action Tuesday night at New Hampshire. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and you can watch the action on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App. The Fightin Phils return home Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to open a 12-game homestand that spans from June 6-18. Tickets to all games are still available, but going fast. Get yours at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 619-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Banks Ticket Office.

On Tuesday, FirstEnergy Stadium will host a District Three Championship doubleheader. More details and tickets can be found HERE.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

Reading is back in action Tuesday night at New Hampshire. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and you can watch the action on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App. The Fightin Phils return home Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to open a 12-game homestand that spans from June 6-18. Tickets to all games are still available, but going fast. Gets yours at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.