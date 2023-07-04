Yankees No. 4 Prospect Everson Pereira Promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton

Somerset Patriots outfielder Everson Pereira

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted their No. 4 prospect OF Everson Pereira from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Pereira was slashing .291/.362/.545 for Somerset at the time of the promotion. In 46 games played this season, Pereira has 48 hits including 10 home runs, 10 doubles, 31 RBI and 24 runs scored. He hit a 454-foot homer on May 9 at Hadlock Field in Portland, the team's longest home run of the season.

The Cabudare, Venezuela native reached base in 17 of his last 18 games, hitting .391 over that span with six home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.178 OPS. Pereira had a 16-game on base streak from May 16 to June 29.

Since his return from the IL on June 23, Pereira homered in three of six games played with eight RBI in 21 at bats.

Pereira began the 2022 season in High-A Hudson Valley, playing a career-high 73 games and slashing .274/.354/.455 with nine home runs, 43 RBI and 55 runs, which led the Renegades. He earned a promotion to Double-A Somerset on 7/13/22.

In Baseball America's 2022 Top 30 Yankees Prospect rankings, Pereira moved up from No. 11 pre-season to No. 3 mid-season. In MLB Pipeline's updated August Top 30 Yankees Prospect rankings, he moved up from No. 10 to No. 5. Pereira ended the season in Somerset, slashing .283/.341/.504 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 21 runs over 29 games with the Patriots. Pereira hit his first Double-A homer on 7/25/22, going back-to-back with then-Yankees No. 4 prospect Austin Wells, who also launched his first Double-A home run.

Pereira was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent out of Venezuela on July 2, 2017.

