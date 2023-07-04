Rosier, Binelas Provide Fireworks in 7-3 Win

July 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (6-1, 46-30) blasted a pair of home runs in a 7-3 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-4, 37-38) on the Fourth of July.

Corey Rosier and Alex Binelas both homered to combine for six of Portland's seven runs. Binelas hit his third home run in as many days while finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Matthew Lugo put Portland on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to score Niko Kavadas. With Portland up 1-0, Rosier rocketed a three-run homer (3) to right center field to clear the bases and cap off the four-run inning.

Binelas joined the home run club with a two-run blast in the bottom of the third extending Portland's lead to 6-0.

Rowdy Jordan put Binghamton on the board with a three-run home run (9) in the top of the fifth.

Lugo hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Nathan Hickey home in the bottom of the eighth and Portland added an insurance run to secure the 7-3 win.

Portland starter RHP Isaac Coffey (2-0, 4.85 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. The hold went to RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (5) after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk.

The save was awarded to RHP Luis Guerrero (14) after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out four. The loss went to Binghamton starter RHP Christian Scott (3-1, 3.16 ERA) after pitching 6.0 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, July 5, 2023 to host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for game two of a six-game series. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. Binghamton will send RHP Dom Hamel (3-4, 5.25 ERA) to the mound while the arm for Portland has yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.