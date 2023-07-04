Kyle Datres Cracks Game Winning Hit in 10th as Yard Goats Win on 4th of July

Hartford, CT- Kyle Datres singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Yard Goats a 7-6 win in front of the 16th consecutive sellout at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night. Yaniquiel Fernandez continued to produce for the Yard Goats, as he has now reached base safely in all 11 games he has played in at the Double-A level, and he did so by launching his fifth home run of the season. Julio Carreras also had a big night, collecting three singles and two RBIs in the contest. The Yard Goats are now 4-2 in the second half.

The Fisher Cats got off to a hot start. Leo Jimenez tripled to lead off the frame before Orelvis Martinez worked a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs. Damiano Palmegiani drove in Jimenez with a single through the left side of the infield, and the next batter, Rainer Nunez, reached first base safely on a tapper to second base for a fielder's choice. With runners once again on the corners and one out in the inning, Will Robertson singled to right field to plate Martinez, but Yard Goats' right fielder Yaniquiel Fernandez showcased his arm, throwing out Nunez attempting to go first to third on the base hit. Hartford starter Andrew Quezada then got Trevor Schwecke to strike out swinging to end the inning, but New Hampshire commanded a 2-0 lead after half an inning.

Hartford bounced back in the bottom of the second. Hunter Goodman walked to begin the inning, and Drew Romo worked another walk in front of Bladimir Restituyo, who singled to load the bases with only one out. Julio Carreras delivered the game tying hit, floating a single into center field to bring in Goodman and Romo. The next batter, Niko Decolati, lined a single back up the middle, giving the Yard Goats a 3-2 advantage after two innings.

In the bottom of the third inning, Hartford would extend their lead thanks to a lead off solo home run from Fernandez, who smoked the ball completely out of Dunkin' Park and onto Trumbull Street. After three frames, Hartford led 4-2.

New Hampshire would get one back in the fourth inning. Schwecke led off the inning with a walk, and Phil Clarke singled to left to put two runners on with no outs. Up next was Miguel Hiraldo, who grounded into a fielder's choice but advanced to second on a throwing error by the Yard Goats, which also allowed Schwecke to score, thus cutting Hartford's lead to 4-3.

The Yard Goats immediately responded with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Decolati drew a one-out walk and Jack Blomgren connected with a single to left field before Kyle Datres lined a single over the shortstop's head to drive in Decolati. With two men now on-base, Hunter Goodman and Grant Lavigne worked back-to-back walks, allowing Blomgren to trot home and give the Yard Goats a 6-3 advantage heading into the fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth, the Fisher Cats scored again, as a lead off double from Will Robertson promptly put a man in scoring position for New Hampshire with no outs. After Yard Goats reliever Fineas Del-Bonta Smith struck out the next two Fisher Cat foes, Hiraldo singled to left field to bring in Robertson, making it a 6-4 Yard Goats lead.

The next inning, New Hampshire struck again for two runs and tied the game at 6-6. Neither team scored in the 8th and 9th innings so the game went to the 10th.

In the bottom of the 10th, New Hampshire intentionally walked Decolati, putting runners at first and second base. Blomgren dropped a sacrifice bunt to Fisher Cats pitcher Mason Fluharty, who could not field the ball cleanly, thus allowing Blomgren to reach first base and loading the bases for Datres. He delivered with an RBI-single to left field, scoring Carreras for the 7-6 victory.

The Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Case Williams toes the rubber for the Yard Goats seeking his second win of the 2023 season after throwing five innings and giving up just two runs in his last outing against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

