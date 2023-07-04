Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Akron

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) play game one of their six-game series today at FNB Field. The Senators and RubberDucks are meeting for the second time, the teams split their six-game series in Akron in April. They play one more series in mid-August at FNB Field. Overall Harrisburg is 35-39 and Akron is 37-38.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends LH Dustin Saenz 0-1, 7.53 to the hill against RH Peyton Battenfield who is 0-5, 5.19 ERA for the Cleveland Guardians this season. Battenfield is on a rehab from the Cleveland Guardians. Saenz is making his first career start against Akron.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators offense came to life Monday afternoon in their 9-2 win over the Altoona Curve. With the win, the Senators start the second half with winning four out of six from the Curve. Harrisburg plated a run in the third on a solo home run by JT Arruda to tie the game, then scored eight of the next nine runs in the game.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the series this week with Akron, the four-day mid-season MLB all-star break occurs. The minor leagues are off next Monday through Thursday. The Senators return to action in a three-game series at FNB Field on Friday, July 14 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (34-50) lost at home to Cincinnati 3-2 ... Rochester (37-42) split their DH with Lehigh Valley losing game one 13-4 and winning game two 5-4... Wilmington (33-40) lost at Hudson Valley 11-0... Fredericksburg (33-39) lost to Salem 5-3.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Senators currently have 28 active players. The Sens have used 48 players including MLB rehab this season. Thirteen of the original 29 players that came to Harrisburg are still in Harrisburg (active or IL or dev). They've used 25 pitchers, 23 position players, 11 pitchers have started a game and 14 players are in their first season in double-A.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his first season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the last four season on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Prior to that, he was a manager in the Reds organization at four different levels (ROK-AAA). Former MLB reliever Joel Hanrahan is the Senators pitching coach. Tim Doherty is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 2011: Bryce Harper, the top pick in baseball's 2010 amateur draft, arrives on City Island, starts in left field in his Class AA debut and goes 2-for-3 during an 8-1 victory over Erie before then-franchise record crowd of 8,092. At the time, Harper is three months shy of his 19th birthday, making him Harrisburg's youngest player since 18-year-old second baseman Bob Keller summers on the island in 1935.

