July 4, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SECURE SERIES A pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless until the top of the fifth when Alex Binelas put Portland on the board with an RBI single to score Niko Kavadas. Nick Yorke continued the momentum with a two-RBI single before Marcelo Mayer hit an RBI single to put Portland on top, 4-0. New Hampshire plated a run in the bottom of the fifth after an RBI groundout from Steward Berroa. Binelas blasted his ninth homer of the season in the top of the sixth. With his two-run shot to right field, Portland extended the 6-1 lead. Damiano Palmegiani hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to score Berroa. Portland scored two in the top of the eighth after an RBI double from Matthew Lugo (17) along with an RBI triple from Yorke (5) to put Portland up, 8-2. Riley Tirotta hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Will Roberston but Portland held the lead. Nathan Hickey sealed the deal with his eighth homer of the season in the top of the ninth to put Portland on top, 9-3 with the leadoff shot.

MAKING PORTLAND PROUD Three 2023 Sea Dogs were selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Infielders Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke along with RHP Luis Guerrero will represent the Sea Dogs in Seattle.

CAN'T CATCH THE SEA DOGS Portland lead all of Double-A with 148 stolen bases this season. The Biloxi Shuckers (SOU) and the Somerset Patriots tie for second most with 136 on the season. Binghamton comes into the series with 66 stolen bases collectively.

SPEEDY SIKES Phillip Sikes now leads the team in stolen bases with 31 after stealing four bags last series in New Hampshire. Sikes has only been caught stealing four times this season.

DOGS SCORE MORE The Sea Dogs outscored the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last series 39-13. Coming into this series, Portland has outscored the Rumble Ponies 61-23 across the nine games played against Binghamton this season.

PORTLAND PITCHING Isaac Coffey was excellent in his second start with Portland last series (6/29/23) after pitching 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out four. Christopher Troye combined for 2.2 scoreless innings over two appearances in relief last series while giving up just two hits. He allowed just two walks while striking out seven. Luis Guerrero earned his team-leading thirteenth save of the season last week (6/29/23) after pitching a perfect ninth inning in relief allowing no walks. He is tied for most saves in Double-A alongside Cade Smith (AKR).

SEA DOGS STREAKS Nathan Hickey is currently riding an eleven-game on-base streak dating back to June 17th. Hickey is batting .283 for the Sea Dogs with eight home runs and twenty-eight RBI. He is also riding a four-game walk streak after working a walk in the final four games he appeared in last series.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION After securing the series finale over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Sea Dogs took over first place in the Northeast Division. With a 5-1 record in the second half, Portland is now 1.0 game ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. Binghamton comes into this series 2.5 games behind Portland in fourth place of the division.

REMEMBER THE RUMBLE PONIES Coming into this series, the Sea Dogs hold the advantage with a 6-3 record against the Rumble Ponies this season. After sweeping Binghamton in the first three-game series of the season, Portland split the six-game series with the Rumble Ponies in June.

