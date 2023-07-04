RubberDucks Edge Senators 4-3

July 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Tuesday night in Akron the Senators fell behind 4-0 after the first inning, rallied in the fifth, but fell 4-3 to the RubberDucks. The Senators scored three runs in the fifth inning on three walks, a hit batter and two groundouts. The offense managed just two singles. The RubberDucks retired 15 of the final 16 Senators batters.

The Big Play

In the first inning, Petey Halpin led off with a triple for Akron. He scored on an infield single by Jose Tena. Akron would go on to have two more run scoring hits in the inning and scored a run on a balk. The inning was the big play of the game.

On Capitol Hill

Dustin Saenz started and went five innings. He allowed four runs on five hits in the first inning then settled down from there. Odalvi Javier and Tyler Beck combined to toss three scoreless innings.

With the Gavel

Trey Lipscomb and Frankie Tostado both had singles, the only hits for the Senators.

Filibusters

Harrisburg went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position... The Senators were called for two automatic strikes including an automatic strike three on Jackson Cluff... The time of the game was 2:27.

On the Docket

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game two of their six-game series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.