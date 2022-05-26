Y'alls Win First Road Game, Trounce Trois-Rivieres 11-2

May 26, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. - The Florence Y'alls notched a couple of firsts on Thursday at Stade Quillorama: they scored the first run for the first time this season, and they followed the momentum to road win number one.

The Y'alls used a first-inning run, and four more multi-run innings, to cruise to an 11-2 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles. They did not trail throughout the contest.

In another fruitful game at the plate, the Y'alls put together 11 runs on 13 hits. Seven of the nine batters recorded at least one hit. Casey Combs and Bryan Leef each had three-hit nights. Craig Massey launched his second home run of the season, a shot to straightaway center field in the top of the fifth.

Florence continues to be one of the top batting teams in the Frontier League through 11 games. The Y'alls entered tonight in either first or second place in five offensive categories. Florence leads the league in runs and hits per game.

Y'alls pitching, which has been much improved on this road trip, put together an impressive outing. Griffin Baker, who the team activated off the 14-day injured list in the morning, made his debut and allowed one run in five innings pitched, earning the win. Karl Craigie, Matt Colon, Matt Reitz, and Joe Dougherty combined to pitch the final four innings, surrendering just an unearned run.

Despite the win tonight, Trois-Rivieres takes two out of three games in the series. The Y'alls continue their six-game Canadian road trip with the opener in Québec tomorrow night, barring inclement weather. First pitch between 4-7 Florence and the 9-3 Capitales is at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.