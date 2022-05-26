Boomers Sweep Greys Behind Middendorf

May 26, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Ryan Middendorf dominated on the mound as the 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers finished off a sweep of the Empire State Greys with a 10-3 win on Thursday night to record their first sweep of the year.

Middendorf carried a shutout into the ninth inning and matched the team's single game record for strikeouts with 12. The second-year member of the Boomers struck out the side in the fourth and retired 11 straight from the second into the sixth. The Boomers opened a 1-0 lead in the first when Chase Dawson tripled home Braxton Davidson. Schaumburg padded the lead with six runs in the sixth. Blake Grant-Parks doubled home three in the frame.

Middendorf allowed just one earned run on two hits with a walk to win his second of the year. Kristian Scott posted the final two outs with a pair of strikeouts. The offense finished with nine hits. All nine members of the lineup reached base with eight tallying hits. The team drew eight walks, finishing with 25 in the series. Grant-Parks was the lone individual to notch multiple hits and also drove home three runs.

The homestand continues on Friday night with Post-Game Fireworks and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by Ascension Illinois. RHP Shumpei Yoshikawa (1-0, 7.36) takes the ball in the 6:30pm contest at Wintrust Field. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.