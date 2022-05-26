Three-Run Ninth Guides Otters Past Titans in Series Finale

Ottawa Titans pitcher Chris Burica

Ottawa, ON - After 26 and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball in their inaugural home series, the Ottawa Titans (7-5) couldn't hold on in the series finale, dropping a 3-1 final to the Evansville Otters on Thursday afternoon.

Chris Burica (ND, 1-0) got the ball for the Titans as they looked for the series sweep in the finale. The 6-foot-6 lefty followed in the footsteps of the first two starters of the series for the pinstripes, fulfilling eight shutout innings, giving up two hits, a walk, and striking out seven.

Burica finished his outing by retiring the remaining 18 Otters in order for his first quality start of the season.

The Titans' offence cashed in for the first run of the game in the third as Tyrus Greene led off the inning with a double to the right-field corner and was cashed in by a Will Zimmerman RBI single.

Tim Holdgrafer, the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, toed the rubber for the Otters in the series finale. The righty allowed only one run on four hits, striking out nine in seven innings of work.

With the slim lead heading to the ninth, Bobby Brown gave the ball to Nelson Gonzalez (loss, 0-1) for the save opportunity. After the first two grounded out against the former Rockies farmhand, JR Davis walked, setting up a double from Zach Bierman.

Justin Felix stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run homer over the wall in left to snap a 26 and two-thirds scoreless streak in the series for the visitors.

With the Otters taking the lead in the ninth, Logan Sawyer entered the ballgame to complete the victory.

The Ottawa Titans continue their inaugural six-game homestand on Friday night against the Gateway Grizzlies at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m as Zac Westcott takes the hill on Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

