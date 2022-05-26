Otters Win First Road Game in Ninth-Inning Comeback

May 26, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







OTTAWA, Ontario - The Evansville Otters snagged their first road win of the year in comeback fashion in the ninth inning Thursday, defeating the Ottawa Titans, 3-1.

Tim Holdgrafer and Chris Burica were solid on the mound for the two sides, giving up just five combined hits in the first five innings.

Ottawa snagged a lead in the third, as centerfielder Will Zimmerman singled in catcher Tyrus Greene. The 1-0 advantage held on all the way to the ninth inning.

For the third straight night, the Otters' offensive woes continued, until the bats finally came alive with two outs in the ninth.

Designated hitter J.R. Davis got things started with two outs, walking to first.

Left fielder Zach Biermann followed with a double off the right-field wall, putting runners at second and third.

Catcher Justin Felix gave the Otters their first runs of the series with a home run to left-center field, putting the Otters up 3-1.

Closer Logan Sawyer came into the game in the bottom half of the ninth, working around a leadoff single to earn his third save of the year.

Holdgrafer struck out nine in his third start of the year, allowing just one run on four hits. Brady Tedesco earned the win in relief, his first result of the year.

Nelson Gonzales received the loss out of the bullpen, allowing all three runs in the ninth for Ottawa.

The Otters continue their Canadian tour in Trois-Rivieres to face the Aigles for a weekend series. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central - you can catch the game on the Otters' youtube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.