'Cats Fall in Rubber Match with Wild Things

May 26, 2022 - Frontier League (FL)







WASHINGTON, PA - The Tri-City ValleyCats looked to take the series finale against the Wild Things on a rainy Washington, PA night. The series finale, originally scheduled for 7:05 PM EST saw its first pitch at 7:28 PM EST due to inclement weather in the area.

Tri-City sent RHP Jose Cruz to the hill for his second start of the 2022 campaign. Cruz would allow 3 unearned runs in the first, the only runs he would allow over his 5 innings pitched, and the only runs Washington would score until the eighth inning.

The 'Cats would battle back to narrow the early deficit thanks to a solo home run by Jonah Girand and an RBI single from Willy Garcia, narrowing the deficit to one entering the eighth.

After holding the Wild Things scoreless since the first inning, Tri-City surrendered 5 runs, including a two-run home run off the bat of Nick Ward, with Adam Hofacket on the mound in the eighth. Heading into the ninth, the 'Cats trailed the Wild Things by 6 runs. After two singles to start the ninth, Washington reliever Dan Kubiuk struck out three in a row to end the game.

FINAL | WASHINGTON 8 TRI-CITY 2

W: Daren Osby (2-1)

L: Jose Cruz (0-1)

The 'Cats head to Schaumburg, IL for their first-ever matchup with the defending Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers. Following the three-game set in Schaumburg, the 'Cats return to Tri-City to kick-off a six-game homestand at "The Joe" on May 31st against the Sussex County Miners. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.

