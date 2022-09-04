Y'alls Split Doubleheader Versus Otters to End 2022 Season

September 4, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls conclude the 2022 season by taking one of two games against the Evansville Otters in a doubleheader, winning the first game by a score of 7-1 and dropping the second 11-1.

In Game One, the Y'alls fell behind in the first inning but immediately responded with three runs of their own to claim a 3-1 lead. Taylor Bryant an Ray Zuberer hit back-to-back home runs to highlight the scoring. The Y'alls added a pair of runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings for the 7-1 final score.

The Y'alls got a great start from Jeremy Ovalle, who picked up his first win of the season. After the first inning run, the righty pitched four more scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the second. He finished with five strikeouts total. Ryan O'Reilly went three 1/3 innings for Evansville and takes the loos after allowing five runs.

In Game Two, Evansville (52-43) smacked around the Y'alls to the tune of 14 hits including seven doubles and three home runs. Justin Felix hit two home runs of his own. Five different Otters had at least two hits, including a second three-hit game of the series for George Calil. The only runs the Y'alls could produce came via a Ray Zuberer sacrifice fly RBI in the first inning. Luke Harper ends the season on a six-game hitting streak.

The Y'alls end the season with a 39-56 record. Evansville advances to the Frontier League playoffs and will play at Schaumburg in a one-game wild card playoff Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.