'Cats End Season on High Note, Complete Sweep of Greys

TROY, NY - The Empire State Greys and Tri-City ValleyCats wrapped up the 2022 Frontier League season Sunday evening in front of a packed crowd at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Southpaw Ryan Williamson would toe the rubber for the final time this season, as Jeff Rotz made the start for the Greys.

Following a 1-2-3 inning for Ryan Williamson in the top half of the first inning, Empire State's offense came alive in the second. A solo home run off the bat of Manny Garcia would give the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, a two-run home run from centerfielder Jordan Garr would extend the Greys lead, giving them the early advantage.

Jeff Rotz was dominant in the early stages of his outing. He retired the ValleyCats in order in both the first and second innings. However in the third, the offense would ignite. With one runner on, Mitch Piatnik would launch his first home run of the season over the center field fence, cutting their deficit in half. Rotz's outing would end at the completion of the third inning, giving up just the two-run shot as his only hit.

Back to back doubles from Trey Woosley and Manny Garcia got the Greys back on the board in the top of the fourth inning, Garcia would finish his season finale a triple short of the cycle. He also played all nine positions in the game as well.

Tri-City would get the run right back in the home half of the fourth inning on a Carson McCusker RBI double off Donnie Speronza, plating Denis Phipps who walked earlier in the inning, cutting the lead to just 4-3.

Williamson would settle down during the middle stages of the game, allowing just one base runner in the fourth and fifth innings.

Donnie Speronza would come out to start the fifth inning, walking Jace Mercer and Joey Campagna to lead off the inning, following the walk to the ValleyCats third baseman, Speronza would be removed from the game, bringing Locke Bernhardt out from the bullpen.

On the first pitch the right hander threw to shortstop Pavin Parks, the lefty would blast a three run shot over both levels of fencing in right field, giving the 'Cats their first lead of the night. The Tri-City batsmen were not finished yet, plating three more runs in the inning, RBI hits from Mitch Piatnik and Jace Mercer each scored a run, and an RBI groundout from pinch hitter Jesus Lujano would cap off the offensive outburst. Thirteen ValleyCats hitters ultimately came to the plate during the fifth inning.

Williamson would work a quiet sixth inning and would induce a ground out off the bat of Garr to lead off the seventh. The lefty would walk the next two batters he faced in the seventh, making way for Jake Dexter to enter from the bullpen with nobody out in the inning. The sidewinding right hander would strike out Robbie Carling and force Woosley to pop out, stranding both runners on base.

Dexter would work the eighth inning, surrendering an RBI single to Garr to cut Tri-City's lead to 10-5.

Brac Warren would work a scoreless ninth inning, securing the 54th win of the season for the ValleyCats.

FINAL | (54-41) TRI-CITY 10 (6-90) EMPIRE STATE 5

W: RYAN WILLIAMSON (5-4)

L: LOCKE BERNHARDT (0-1)

SV: NONE

ATTENDANCE: 4,022

