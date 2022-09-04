Boulders Wild Card Game Set for Wednesday

The Frontier League has announced that, because of the weather forecast for the region on Tuesday, the Eastern Division Wild Card game featuring the Ottawa Titans and New York Boulders at Clover Stadium in Pomona has been pushed back one day to Wednesday, Sept. 7. First pitch at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at the Clover Stadium box office at noon on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, as well as through the Boulders' website at www.boulders.com.

