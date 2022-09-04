Wild Things Walk off Regular Season Finale
September 4, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Windy City Thunderbolts. Anthony Brocato's walk-off sacrifice gave Washington the win and the sweep over Windy City. The victory and the loss by Quebec against Ottawa gives Washington the top seed overall in the Frontier League postseason. Wagner Lagrange also tied the franchise record for hits in a season during the win.
The game was tied 3-3 going into the ninth. Washington's Isaac Mattson came in that inning and struck out all three Windy City batters to send it to the bottom frame. Cole Brannen singled to right to make it on base, stole second and advanced to third on a bunt single by Nick Ward. Brocato sent Brannen home on the sac fly to center to secure the win 4-3.
Washington led Windy City 3-0 after three innings on an Ian Walters RBI single in the second and two-run RBI single by Cam Balego in the third. Windy City came back to tie it with a Matt Morgan RBI single in the fourth and two-run home run by Brian Klein in the fifth.
Daren Osby pitched four innings this start, allowed three runs, six hits, walked seven and struck out four. Dan Kubiuk relieved Osby. He pitched two innings, allowed one hit and struck out three. Zack Erwin came in after Kubiuk and had the exact same statline.
With two hits this game, one in the fifth and another in the eighth, Lagrange tied the record for most hits in a single season by a Washington Wild Things' player. His 125 hits equal Lance Koenig's total in 2005.
It's onto the postseason for the Wild Things. They'll host the winner of the West Division Wild Card game between Evansville and Schaumburg. Games two and three will be in Washington September 11 at 6:05 p.m. and, if necessary, September 12 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be found at wildthingstickets.com.
