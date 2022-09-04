ThunderBolts Lose Final Game of 2022, Swept by Wild Things

WASHINGTON, PA- The final series of the year wrapped with a loss to the Frontier League Western Division Champion Washington Wild Things (62-34) in Pennsylvania on Sunday night by the final score of 4-3.

The ThunderBolts (33-62) made things interesting by knocking Washington starting pitcher Daren Osby out of the game after 4 innings, drawing 7 walks against the right hander. They trailed 3-1 heading to the fifth, when Brian Klein mashed a game-tying two run home run deep to right field. It was his 6th of the season. On the night, Klein was 4 for 4 with two RBI's and a run scored.

The game remained tied until the final frame, when Cole Brannen and Nick Ward led off the 9th inning with back to back singles off RHP Dazon Cole (L, 1-4). Washington's Anthony Brocato followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield, walking it off and sending the Wild Things home victorious. Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Isaac Maatson (W, 1-0) earns the victory in the regular season finale.

The loss drops the ThunderBolts to 33-62 to end the season. The Bolts will return to Frontier League action in May of 2023. Stay up to date with the ThunderBolts all off-season long by visiting www.wcthunderbolts.com.

