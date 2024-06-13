Y'alls Snatch Series Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (10-18), presented by Towne Properties, won their third series of 2024 with a back-and-forth grudge win over the Windy City Thunderbolts (13-18) with an 8-5 finish on Thursday night.

Starter Ross Thompson dealt five innings allowing three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Logan Campbell relieved him, allowing two runs in the sixth, but he rebounded exceptionally well with two scoreless frames after to secure the win. Reliever Ben Terwilliger shut the door with his second appearance of the season, allowing one hit on the way to his second save of the season.

The Y'alls enjoyed most of their success in the middle innings with a four-run fifth frame and a three-run sixth.

Third baseman Brian Fuentes jumpstarted the win with five R.B.I.s including a three-run homer and a two-run single.

Center fielder Ed Johnson reached base every time he came to the plate, making it three quarters of the way to the cycle, hitting everything but a home run, adding two R.B.I.s to his 3-for-4 line.

Second baseman Langston Ginder slugged a pair of doubles bringing his series to a 4-for-6 couple of games including three two-baggers and a home run.

Florence starts the second half of the six-game homestand at 7:03 p.m. on Friday night against the Lake Erie Crushers on Firework Friday, which also doubles as Superhero Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Y'alls Superhero drawstring bag!

