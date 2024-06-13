Experience Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act Live at the Sussex County Miners on Friday June 14th

Sussex County, NJ, June 2024- Skylands Stadium is thrilled to announce that The Amazing Tyler will be performing his awe-inspiring balancing act on Friday, June 14th at 7:05 PM. This incredible event promises to captivate and entertain audiences of all ages with Tyler's extraordinary feats of balance and agility.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 14th, 2024

Time: 7:05 PM

Location: Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ 07822

The Amazing Tyler has wowed crowds across the country with his daring and precise performances. Known for his ability to balance a wide array of objects, from ladders and chairs to bicycles and beyond, Tyler's act is a thrilling blend of skill, concentration, and showmanship.

In addition to The Amazing Tyler's performance, fans can enjoy all the amenities that Skylands Stadium has to offer, including delicious food and beverages, family-friendly activities, and a fun, vibrant atmosphere.

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season! Catch all Sussex County Miners games LIVE exclusively through our partners at FloSports with the following link https://share.flosports.tv/SHb0

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

