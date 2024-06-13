Wild Things Reclaim First in West with Extra-Inning Win

SAUGET, Il. - The Washington Wild Things, in another game filled with drama late, took the series finale in extra innings to win the series at Gateway. It was a double by Ricardo Sanchez that proved to be the difference, as Washington won 4-3 in 10 frames.

The scoring started in the fifth inning after both starters battled in different ways through the first four. Washington was able to scratch across two in the fifth without a run-scoring hit leaving the infield. Ricardo Sanchez grounded home his first Wild Things' RBI to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Carson Clowers hit an infield single to first to plate Alex Ovalles, making it a two-run Washington lead.

Gateway responded with a run in the bottom half on a ground ball by Gabe Holt. The Grizzlies tied the game in the seventh on another Holt grounder.

In the eighth, Washington took the lead back on an RBI double by Wagner Lagrange scoring Evan Berkey. But in the ninth, Gateway tied the game against Gyeongju Kim with an RBI triple by Abdiel Diaz, which plated Cole Brannen. He had reached on a wild pitch on a dropped third strike.

With the international tiebreaker rule runner aboard in the 10th, Sanchez doubled to right center to plate what turned out to be the game's winning run. Kim allowed the automatic runner to get to third and the winning run got on in the bottom half but struck out DJ Stewart to seal the win.

The road trip continues for Washington with the club in first place by a half a game in the West Division, as the Wild Things visit the Schaumburg Boomers this weekend. First pitch of Friday's series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT at Wintrust Field.

