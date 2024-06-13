Runs Aplenty as Boomers Best Lake Erie

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored 11 runs on just seven hits to topple the Lake Erie Crushers at Wintrust Field on Thursday afternoon by an 11-9 final, ending their losing skid at four while halting Lake Erie's win streak at seven in the process.

Aaron Simmons throttled his first homer of the year in the bottom of the second to put the Boomers ahead, a two-run blast with two outs. Both teams scored in the third with Chase Dawson lifting a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-1. After the visitors pulled within 3-2 in the fifth, Seth Gray singled home Christian Fedko to extend the lead to 4-2. Jack Harris connected on a three-run homer in the sixth to give Lake Erie their lone lead of the game. Felix Aberouette doubled with one out in the sixth and scored on an error to tie the game.

Schaumburg took the lead again behind two runs in the seventh and plated four in the eighth to lead 11-5. Two runs scored in the seventh without a hit on a throwing error and a sacrifice fly from Kyle Fitzgerald. Willie Joe Garry, signed yesterday, notched a two-run single in the eighth and Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly. The final run scored on an error. The four runs were needed because Lake Erie scored four times in the ninth including back-to-back homers from Burle Dixon and Ronald Washington.

Jackson Hickert threw six innings in his return to the rotation but did not factor in the decision. Dylan Stutsman collected his third win of the year with two scoreless innings in relief. Garry notched a pair of hits and drove home two. Tyler Depreta-Johnson also posted two hits. Dawson and Simmons both drove home two.

The Boomers (19-10) will continue the homestand on Friday night with the first of three against the Washington Wild Things. Friday night will be Princess Night with appearances from princesses in addition to a post-game fireworks display following the 6:30pm contest. Tickets for tomorrow and all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

