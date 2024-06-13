New England Snags Sudden-Death Win in Series Finale

BROCKTON, MA- John Cristino went 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to give New England a 5-4 victory in 11 innings over Joliet on Wednesday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Knockouts improved to 11-18 while the Slammers dropped to 13-17.

Prior to the game Liam O'Sullivan spoke about how he can help out the other pitchers as a player coach. "I think [our pitching coach] Dan [Sausville] does a really good job of reading hitters and knowing what our guys do really well. So I think just executing the game plan that he puts together, which is always a really good one. Helping those guys understand what their stuff does really well against the other team..."

New England Knockouts skipper Jerod Edmondson spoke about tonight's starting pitcher Richard Brito who is 3-0 this season in five starts. "I'll take Richy any day he can be on the mound pitching and I think two starts he was absolutely incredible. I mean last week he still pitched great. He was a little off you know what I mean. I think he is going to be really good tonight. Kind of been working on a few things this week to sharpen him up a little bit."

Both starting pitchers recorded a no-decision. For New England, Brito pitched seven innings allowing nine hits, four runs, three earned, two walks and striking out six batters. For Joliet Brett Sanchez pitched 6.2 innings allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out four batters. Reeves Martin pitched 2.1 innings in relief without giving up a hit.

Joliet quickly showed their display in the first inning as they tallied three runs off Brito. Additionally, the first three batters got on base to begin the game. It all started when Chris Davis led off the game on a 0-1 count when he split the outfield between center and right as the ball went all the way to the wall for a leadoff triple. Jeissy DeLaCruz followed with an RBI single and Matthew Warketin delivered an RBI double to left center. He advanced to third on a throwing error by Brady West and scored the third run of the game.

Brito recovered from his first inning struggle as he quickly retired the Slammers in the second in order. However, in the third, Joliet had runners on the corners and two outs when Drew Stengren hit a base hit between short and third to deliver the fourth run of the game. Victor Nova flew out to left field to end the threat with two runners on base.

John Cristino, with one out in the bottom of the fourth, crushed a 447-foot homerun on the first pitch that he saw towards centerfield to cut the Slammers lead to three with the score 4-1. This was Cristino's sixth home run of the season.

Davis singled to right field to begin the fifth, and a few batters later, with two outs he stole second to be in scoring position. Jonathan Sierra singled to right field. Davis was attempting to score from second but a nice throw of Keagan Calero on right field to get Davis out at the plate to end the top of the fifth.

During the bottom half of the inning Jake Boone singled to left field. A few batters later, J.R. DiSarcina reached on an error by the shortstop and Jalen Garcia followed with an RBI single as the Knockouts see themselves trailing by two with the score 4-2.

West was on a 2-0 hitters count as he drove the ball down to the right field line for a double on the bottom of the sixth. With one out Ramon Jimenez followed as he flew out to center field and West advanced to third. However Boone flew out to end the inning.

Joliet had two runners on and one out in the seventh. However, Brito settled in and retired the next two hitters that he faced highlighted by Garcia diving catch to end the top of the inning.

The Knockouts evened the score at four in the seventh with one out in the inning. DiSarcina and Garcia both singled. With two outs in the inning, Austin White got hit by a pitch as New England loaded the bases for Cristino He tied the game with a two run single off the pitcher David Harrison's glove.

In the ninth Liam McArthur walked and Davis bunted to move over the runner to second. A few batters later with two runners on and two outs Sierra walked to load the bases. Head coach Jerod Edmondson decided to call to the bullpen as Martin came in relief work the count full Drew Stengren struck out looking to end the threat.

During the bottom of the 10 with Calero representing the winning run on second as the ghost runner White moved over the runner to third on a sac bunt. Cristino and West struck out to end the inning.

New England opted to field in the eleventh inning, and the Slammers did not score. The Knockouts took a 5-4 victory in sudden-death.

Garcia and Boone each had a multi-hit game for New England while the trio of Calero, West and DiSarcina each had a hit. It is noteworthy to add that Calero recorded his first professional hit with one out in the first inning. For Joliet, the trio of Drew Stengren, Sierra and Allgeyer each recorded a multi-hit game. The duo of DeLaCruz and Warkentin each recorded a hit. Davis led the Slammers with his three hit performance.

The Knockouts hit the road tomorrow for a three-game road trip, traveling to Quebec to take on the Capitales. They return to Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, June 18th for their second home series against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for the game can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

