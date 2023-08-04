Y'alls Sign Local Pitcher Nick Ernst

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, have signed Cincinnati-native RHP Nick Ernst to the active roster.

Ernst played his high school ball at LaSalle before taking his talents to Miami University in Oxford. He posted stellar numbers with the Red Hawks, especially in 2017 when he pitched to a 2.63 ERA in 20 games.

Ernst, who turns 27 years old later this month, was drafted in 2018 by the New York Yankees. After overcoming injury to begin his professional career, he spent three seasons in the Yankees' farm system, reaching as high as Double-A Somerset last season.

After his release from the New York organization earlier this season, Ernst signed as a free agent with the Chicago White Sox organization. The righty was most recently playing with their Double-A affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, where he appeared in six games this season before latching on with Florence today.

In 93 career minor league games, Ernst owns a 10-5 record with a 4.97 ERA and eight saves.

Ernst joins a Florence team that is pushing for a playoff spot with a month remaining in the regular season. The Y'alls (28-41) just secured a series win versus Evansville and now start a three-game weekend series against Windy City, one of five remaining home series at Thomas More Stadium.

First pitch for the opener tonight is at 7:03 PM. Gates open at 5 PM for a pregame happy hour, and there will be a firework display following the game, presented by Groen Family McDonald's and detonated by Rozzi. Tonight is also Latin Heritage Night with a t-shirt giveaway, presented by Tide and Head & Shoulders.

The Florence Y'alls presented by Towne Properties are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. For tickets and for more details, visit us online at florenceyalls.com or call us by phone at (859) 594-4487.

