Packed Weekend of Events with the New York Boulders

August 4, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders are kicking off August with a slew of promotional events this weekend at Clover Stadium:

Saturday, August 5: Pink in the Park - The Boulders are encouraging fans to be posh in pink for good times and a good cause. Every fan wearing pink, will receive $1 off their ticket price and the Boulders will donate $1 to the Center for Breast Health at Good Samaritan Hospital, a Member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. All breast cancer survivors will receive free admission to the game. Given the recent release and smash success of the Barbie movie, the Boulders will also have a step-and-repeat Barbie box for fans to take pictures in. After the game, female fans at least 18 years of age will have the opportunity to participate in the wildly popular Diamond Dig on the field! Presented by Clarkstown Coin & Jewelry, fans will compete against one another in trying to dig up several jewelry items - including a 14-karat gold pair of earrings worth $1,495 in retail value.

Sunday, August 6: National Night Out - Celebrating its five-year milestone and sponsored by Polaris Healthcare and Fidelis Care, the Boulders invite all first responders to come out and enjoy a night of fun on us. All first responders will receive free admission to this fun-filled event, which will feature live music and activities for fans of all ages.

In addition to these nights, the Boulders hold promotional theme nights for all home games throughout the season. For more information regarding theme nights, value packs, individual tickets, and more, please visit the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

