Y'alls Halt Bolts Win Streak with 9-1 Win

FLORENCE, KY- The Windy City ThunderBolts fell to the Florence Y'alls 8-1 in the first of three game series at Thomas More University Stadium 8-1 Friday night.

A six run seventh inning propelled Florence (29-41) to their second win against Windy City (30-39) in seven contests this season.

Florence struck first in the bottom of the third inning via a Brian Fuentes two-run double, bringing the Y'alls a 2-0 lead.

Bolts' shortstop Troy Viola led the top of the fifth inning with a double. Junior Martina cut the Bolts deficit in half 2-1 with an RBI single. Martina drove in his team leading 41st RBI

The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh. A throwing error by Jonathan Waite allowed Florence to take a 3-1 lead. Zade Richardson and Hank Zeisler each recorded RBI singles, accumulating a 5-1 Florence lead. Moments later, Ed Johnson knocked a bases clearing triple and a commanding 8-1 Florence advantage.

Richardson notched his third hit and third RBI of the night in the bottom of the eighth giving Florence a commanding 9-1 lead.

Y'alls starter Ryan Watson (1-2) earned his first career frontier league victory throwing seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits while walking two and striking out two.

Micah Yonamine, Viola, and Martina each recorded multi-hit games for Windy City in the loss.

ThunderBolts starting pitcher Taylor Sugg (4-5) tossed 6.1 innings, surrendering four runs three runs over five hits, while walking four and striking out three.

Windy City is back in action against the Florence Y'alls Saturday night at 5:36 CT at Thomas More University Stadium. Windy City RHP Cole Bellair (2-7, 7.62) v Florence RHP Bobby Braband (2-8, 7.12).

