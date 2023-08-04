Fregio Leads The Way In Shut Out Of Grizzlies

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things shut out the Gateway Grizzlies in the first game of their weekend series by a score of 3-0, using a brilliant start from Dariel Fregio in the win.

Fregio was lights out tonight for the Wild Things pitching eight full, shutout innings. He allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out six.

The Wild Things got on the board first in the third inning of this one with runs off an RBI single by Scotty Dubrule and an RBI groundout by Andrew Czech. Then Washington would get another off a leadoff home run by Robert Chayka to start the fourth inning. Their lead would be 3-0 going into the fifth.

Neither team scored the rest of the game and Lukas Young closed out the ninth striking out one.

Washington will look to take the series tomorrow night in the second game of their three-game series against the Grizzlies. Tomorrow night is City of Giving Night presented by McClelland's Contracting and Roofing. There will also be a Jersey Auction benefiting Beverly's Birthdays and there will be a Jersey Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans admitted to the ballpark presented by McClelland's Contracting and Roofing. First pitch for tomorrow night is set for 7:05 p.m.

