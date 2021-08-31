Y'alls Sign Hometown Kid for Playoff Push

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Florence Y'alls signed Hamilton, Ohio catcher and former Ohio Player of the Year Ronnie Allen Jr. to the 24-man roster with 13 games left in the 2021 Frontier League season.

The Cincinnati Country Day graduate played collegiately at Wabash Valley College, Ohio State and New Mexico State. Allen Jr. will be in the starting lineup on Tuesday and will be catching and batting eighth for the second place Y'alls.

Florence is currently 1.5 games behind the Evansville Otters for first place in the West Division and the division's only playoff spot.

The Y'alls travel to Crestwood, Illinois to begin a 10-game road trip at the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night. You can watch Allen Jr. make his Florence debut on the Florence Y'alls Broadcasting Network and Frontier League TV.

