Series Opener against New York at Home Postponed to Wednesday for a DH

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Tuesday's game against the New York Boulders has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, September 1 with first pitch of game 1 scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Ticket holders for tonight's game can redeem and exchange their tickets for any future 2021 Wild Things' home game, including tomorrow's doubleheader at the box office or by calling 724-250-9555.

Washington is one-game back of the Northeast Division lead with 13 games left in the 2021 regular season. Sussex County, the first place team, is scheduled to play at Equipe Quebec tonight.

