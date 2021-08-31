Y'alls Bats Mute During Loss at ThunderBolts in Final Game of August

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Florence Y'alls mustered just one run on two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night at Ozinga Field.

Windy City got the scoring started in the bottom of the first on a dropped third strike, stolen base, throwing error and a groundout. After that, it was all ThunderBolts starting pitcher Kenny Mathews.

Mathews retired the first 15 batters he faced in the ball game. A leadoff walk, double and an infield single broke up the perfect game, no-hit and shutout attempts. Y'alls third baseman Taylor Bryant's double tied the ballgame up at one.

Windy City immediately answered back in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and never looked back. In total, two of the three ThunderBolt runs were unearned as the Y'alls committed three errors on the night.

Y'alls starter Edgar Martinez earned the loss despite not allowing an earned run in 6.0 innings of work, striking out six batters.

With Evansville's loss to Southern Illinois, Florence remains 1.5 games back of first place in the Frontier League West Division with 12 games left to play. The Y'alls continue the 10-game road trip at the Windy City ThunderBolts with game two on Wednesday night.

