Gateway Drops Game One to Schaumburg

Sauget, IL - Schaumburg takes the opener against Gateway 12-3 as Geoff Bramblett picks up his first two wins as a Boomer against his former team.

The Boomers wasted no time getting the scoring started in the first inning after Alec Craig walked to lead-off the game, then was driven in by a Clint Hardy single. A two-out three-run homer to center field by Braxton Davidson made it 4-0.

Schaumburg picked up another run on an RBI single from Davidson to score Chase Dawson and push the lead to 5-0.

Alonzo Jones put the Grizzlies on the board with a solo home run against Geoff Bramblett in the fifth inning to pull Gateway within four at 5-1. It was the only run that Bramblett allowed in the game.

Bramblett went six innings allowing four hits, six walks, and one run to go along with six strikeouts against his former team

Davidson picked up RBI's five and six with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his second home run of the game, to make it 7-1 Schaumburg.

Gateway got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning with the help of an RBI double from Jack Harris, which made the score 7-3.

Schaumburg added plenty of insurance in the ninth inning thanks to four walks coming around to score. Five runs scored total to push the Boomers lead to 12-3.

Gateway will take on Schaumburg for game two of the series Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 CT.

