Y'alls Second Baseman Named Frontier League Player of the Week

June 14, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, Ky - Florence Y'alls second baseman Harrison DiNicola has been named this week's Frontier League Player of the Week.

DiNicola helped the team go 3-3 during the span, holding on to first place in the Frontier League West Division. He finished the week with a .536 batting average in the six games. The performance grew his league-leading season average to .469, 50 points higher than any other hitter in the league.

The second baseman scored five runs and added seven RBI on two home runs to go along with 15 hits.

DiNicola pounded 5-straight multi-hit games to begin the week, getting three or more hits in four of those five games.

His best game of the week game in the biggest game for Florence in that span, a battle for first place with the Evansville Otters on June 9. DiNicola went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the 13-6 Y'alls victory.

On the season, DiNicola leads the league in batting average, hits, total bases and on base percentage. The Player of the Week is also top-5 in slugging (2nd) and extra-base hits (T-3rd).

